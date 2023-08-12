SEVENTEEN’s THE8 appreciated by fans for honesty about fans following or waiting for him: You can approach…

THE8, also known as Minghao of SEVENTEEN, has earned global recognition among his fans for his honesty and candid conversations. On the 10th of August, he went live on Weibo to catch up with fans. However, what truly captured the spotlight was his transparent discussion about his experiences of having encounters with fans while he is out and about.

THE8’s views on sudden or intended meetings

The SEVENTEEN member was truly considerate and understanding of fans and their feelings when meeting an idol unexpectedly somewhere. He went on to say that he understands fans might feel a bit shy when approaching him. He described how 90 per cent of the time he can sense fans staring at him, but he knows that they are too shy to approach him.

He also discussed how he can sense fans secretly filming him. Furthermore, the singer explained that fans don't need to feel shy when approaching him. If they are a fan of SEVENTEEN or know who he is, he won't mind them coming up to him and saying hi. However, The SEVENTEEN member further explains that if a fan avoids disturbing him but still secretly films him, he has no choice but to hide. And if the fans still try to find him and film him, it would make him feel uncomfortable, thus creating a vicious cycle. THE8 has been known for being upfront about any kind of discomfort and respecting others and his own boundaries. He loves his fans but still addresses what needs to be addressed.

THE8 appreciated by fans

Fans of SEVENTEEN, who are popularly known as Carats, swiftly shared their opinions on social media. They not only understood the idol's message, but also respected and praised his honesty. THE8's recognition that he can always sense a Carat's presence due to their energy made fans feel happy and acknowledged. They applauded his straightforward take on how fans behave and admired his willingness to express himself candidly. Supporters commended him for addressing unrealistic fan behavior and encouraging fans to back off when things become uncomfortable, highlighting the importance of respecting his personal boundaries. Fans wholeheartedly supported the singer’s candid perspective, agreeing with his words and expressing that the K-pop community could benefit from more idols who speak their minds like him.

