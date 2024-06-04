SEVENTEEN's The8 becomes victim of privacy invasion and defamation; agency slams false claims of being rude

SEVENTEEN's The8 has unfortunately experienced violations of privacy and slander. Lately, he's been frequently traveling for different commitments, notably in China, resulting in numerous airport sightings.

The8 being stalked at airport

A video circulating online captures a person approaching The8 at an airport, where they record his passport details without permission and make inappropriate remarks about revealing his personal information. The video snippet ends abruptly after The8 notices the entire thing. This incomplete footage has angered fans online, who point out that it misrepresents The8's actions. They believe the way it was recorded and shared makes him seem upset about stopping the privacy invasion when he was clearly reacting to the situation itself.

Fans were furious after misleading videos of The8 surfaced online. The clips, edited to exclude his initial reaction, made it look like he was misbehaving. The anger intensified when a popular social media account falsely accused The8 of being the person who disrespected a Japanese shrine.

The8's agency, Xing Can Sheng Shi Entertainment (China), has now responded to the allegations and the video. They condemned the leak of The8's personal information and the malicious misinterpretation of the airport videos. They emphasized the legality of protecting personal information and demanded the removal of the false content. The agency also hinted at potential legal action.

While some appreciated the agency's statement, many fans believe stronger measures are needed to address the situation.

More about The8

Xu Ming Hao, widely recognized by his stage alias The8, is a prominent member of SEVENTEEN, the Korean boy group under Pledis Entertainment. Originating from Haicheng, Liaoning, China, The8 commenced his journey with b-boying in China and continued for six years. Furthermore, he trained in Chinese Wushu, a traditional martial art, at the tender age of five. His prowess in martial arts was exemplified by his victory in the National Children's martial arts competition.

The journey of his artistic development led him to pursue education at the Beijing Contemporary Music Academy. Debuting on June 9, 2019, with the single Dreams Come True, The8 showcased his multifaceted talents to the world. Additionally, he took on the role of a dance mentor in the Chinese reality program, Youth With You.

