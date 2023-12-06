SEVENTEEN’s THE8 gets mobbed at Chinese airport; fans demand strict security from PLEDIS Ent

SEVENTEEN member The8 faced a distressing situation when fans mobbed him at the airport upon his arrival in China for an event. The visuals capture his evident fear. PLEDIS Entertainment is currently facing criticism in the aftermath of this incident involving SEVENTEEN The8.

THE8 mobbing incident

On Monday, December 4, SEVENTEEN's The8 left Korea to attend an event as the ambassador for a cosmetic brand. Although he departed Korea smoothly, chaos ensued upon his arrival in China. Despite his initial high spirits inside the terminal, where he posed for fan-taken photos, the situation took a turn for the worse as he attempted to exit the airport.

The idol faced an overwhelming and uncontrollable crowd of fans, who aggressively mobbed him in China. Disturbing visuals from the airport captured his expressions of fear and confusion as fans surrounded him, highlighting a concerning lack of security in managing the situation.

As the crowd intensified in ferocity, fans closed in on the idol, reaching a point where they could physically touch him, causing visible distress. In a particularly alarming moment, The8 was seen covering his ears with his hands and ducking over. Despite later appearing unharmed on the KIKO Milano livestream, fans have voiced their anger towards PLEDIS Entertainment, emphasizing the need for better protection and security measures to safeguard their artists.

Fans get angry over lack of security

Multiple fan-taken videos at the airport depicted the idol surrounded by a crowd of people, leaving him with minimal space to walk. While The8 initially appeared composed, the situation escalated, and he started to feel overwhelmed by the mob. Some videos captured him covering both ears with his hands, looking down, attempting to avoid any contact with the surrounding crowd. Although he eventually managed to leave the airport, the circulated videos online raised alarms and sparked concern for his safety.

Despite the singer appearing in better spirits during a later livestream, fans remain dissatisfied with the airport incident. Criticism is directed not only towards those at the airport but also at SEVENTEEN's agency, Pledis Entertainment. Many fans are urging for enhanced security measures to ensure the star's well-being.

Fans emphasized that this isn't the first time SEVENTEEN members have faced mobbing incidents at airports. In September, during SEVENTEEN's JUN's trip to China for a private schedule, he too experienced aggressive mobbing, with a stranger even putting an arm around his shoulder. Given the potential threat to the members' safety, fans criticized the agency for what they perceive as insufficient security measures.

