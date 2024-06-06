SEVENTEEN’s The8 gets protected by 200 bodyguards making a human wall around him at brand event

SEVENTEEN’s The8 was recently accused of defamation for trying to stop privacy invasion at the airport while traveling to China. Now, at his recent appearance, he was seen with lots of bodyguards showing impressive input from the brand.

Human wall protection for The8

On June 5, the MAESTRO singer attended an event in China, where he was announced as the first Chinese endorser for the renowned Korean brand Kolon Sports. Upon his arrival, he was surrounded by two hundred bodyguards forming a human wall to ensure his privacy and protection. Fans urged his agencies, Pledis Entertainment and HYBE, to take note of the organizers' measures and provide similar protection for their artists.

The news surprised many of The8 being selected, as the brand previously only used Korean ambassadors. The8 is the first Chinese celebrity to be announced as an endorser, reflecting the brand's efforts to expand its reach in China. Previous ambassadors include Ahn Hyo Seop and Enhypen. Traditionally, the brand has used actors as models but has recently hired fresh faces and idols to modernize its image. The8's selection aligns with their strategy to increase marketing efforts in China.

Allegedly, The8 shot the promotional photos in the chilly mountains of Sichuan. Netizens feel he is an ideal fit for the role due to his love for sports and the outdoors. Previously, Song Joong Ki’s endorsement of the brand in China led to a sales spike, driven by his popularity from the viral K-Drama Descendants Of The Sun.

More about The8

Xu Ming Hao, better known by his stage name The8, is a Chinese member of the Korean boy group SEVENTEEN, managed by PLEDIS Entertainment. Born in Haicheng, Liaoning, China, he practiced b-boying for six years and has trained in Chinese Wushu (martial arts) since he was five. He won first prize at the National Children's Martial Arts Competition.

The8 attended the Beijing Contemporary Music Academy and made his debut on June 9, 2019, with the single Dreams Come True. He also served as one of the two dance mentors on the Chinese survival show Youth With You.

