SEVENTEEN’s THE8 suffers injury to clavicle; To participate in official schedules with brace for fracture

Boy group SEVENTEEN ’s member THE8 has sustained an injury to his left clavicle. The K-pop star will be wearing a brace for the same and has been advised to reduce movements for proper rehabilitation. With the artist’s wish to participate in upcoming events, he will be appearing with a brace for some time, in accordance with his medical team’s suggestions until he recovers. Adjustments will be made as per his health condition.

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to provide you with some information regarding SEVENTEEN member THE 8’s health status.

A part of THE 8’s left clavicle has been fractured and the medical staff advised he should wear a brace to fix the fractured area and refrain from making excessive movements.

The artist is highly determined to attend all of the group’s prearranged engagements; however, his participation will be adjusted depending on the circumstances, placing his recovery as the top most priority as per recommended by the medical staff.

As such, THE 8 will be participating in the group’s prearranged activities including CARAT DAY Live, fan signing event in China and 2023 SVT 7TH FAN MEETING〈SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND〉among others in his brace so long as it does not put too much strain on his recovery. We ask our fans for your kind consideration.

We will do our best to aid in THE 8’s treatment and recovery so that he can return in full health to his fans as quickly as possible.

Thank you.”

About THE8

Full name, Xu Minghao, THE8 is a Chinese singer and dancer currently based in South Korea. He made his K-pop debut with the boy group SEVENTEEN on 26 May 2015. A part of the group’s performance unit, THE8 has time and again showcased his performance prowess. He has also taken to solo activities in China, including being a dance mentor on the survival program ‘Youth With You’.

SEVENTEEN’s subunit BSS comprising members Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi recently made their first comeback with their first single album ‘Second Wind’ and its lead track ‘Fighting’ featuring rapper Lee Youngji has been receiving a lot of attention. The group’s last 13-member Korean release was the album ‘SECTOR 17’ with the title song ‘_WORLD’ in July 2022. Since then, the boys have been on a world tour taking over cities around the globe by storm.