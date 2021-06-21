SEVENTEEN's The8 will not be present in all Your Choice promotions and here's WHY

Due to an injury, the SEVENTEEN vocalist and dancer will have to minimize his participation, but CARAT shows full support.

SEVENTEEN members have been working hard for their comeback with Your Choice which is very close to being released, but accidents have not been avoided and The8 now has an injury that will prevent him from promoting this new mini album. Through a statement via Twitter, SEVENTEEN has reported that during the choreography practices, The8 had pain in his ankle. After being reviewed by a doctor, it was detailed that this injury will not affect his daily routine but he should not perform excessively exhausting activities like dancing. Due to this injury, The8 will minimize his participation in dance performances for Your Choice. So we will probably see him in radio, television and internet interviews as well as other dynamics but in the SEVENTEEN performances, the singer will not be participating so that he can recover properly.

CARAT immediately have come to the support of the idol with the hashtag #GET_WELL_SOON_THE8 and are sending their best messages for his speedy recovery. SEVENTEEN, especially The8, will have all the support of CARAT for this comeback. There is also great anticipation since it will be the band's first time in a show in the United States.

Earlier, it was also reported, however, that SEVENTEEN will be halting promotions for the time being because two staff members, one belonging to HYBE and another external crew member, have tested positive for COVID-19. As such, the group will be quarantining till the 29th of June.

Wish The8 all the best for a quick recovery in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

