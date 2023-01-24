SEVENTEEN’s unit BSS unveils hilarious concept photos for awaited comeback release Second Wind

Pledis released the concept photos- individuals and group teasers for the upcoming 1st Single Album Second Wind.

SEVENTEEN’s BSS teaser; Picture Courtesy: Pledis

SEVENTEEN’s special unit Boo Seok Soon (Seungkwan, Dokyeom, Hoshi) released the group's official photo for the new album ‘Second Wind’ and became a hot topic. Boo Seok Soon posted the official photo of the first single album ‘Second Wind’ on SEVENTEEN’s official social media handles on January 24th.

BSS Group Photo:

In the photo, Boo Seok Soon is making a confined expression with the laces of their sneakers intertwined or their bodies tied with a rope, arousing curiosity about the appearance they will show with the new album 'SECOND WIND'. The name of Boo Seok Soon's first single album, 'SECOND WIND', means a 'second breath' or 'new vitality' that allows them to continue the work that made them exhausted. Passing through the 'dead point' where you feel physical pain due to intense exercise, and feeling the 'most thrilling moment' as the pain diminishes, rather, it refers to the time when you have the desire to continue exercising more, or change. 

Seungkwan: 

The main character who decorated the finale of the first version of his personal official photo was Seungkwan. Seungkwan gave off a chic atmosphere with his sophisticated visuals and charismatic eyes, and added fun by using a banana peel, an obstruction to running, as a prop.

DK: 

In his personal official photo, DK drew attention with his extraordinary visuals, and created witty scenes such as posing with a dinosaur toy or sitting on pieces of toy blocks, an object that hinders running.

Hoshi

In the personal official photo, Hoshi thrilled the hearts of those who stared at the camera with drowsy eyes, and radiated a witty charm by standing leaning against the wall while stepping on glass beads that hinder running. Just as Boo Seok Soon transforms into a 'cheering squad for me' that constantly gives us laughter and vitality and breathes new breath into our tiring daily lives, they predicted that they will bring fun into the music industry through 'Second Wind'.

