SEVENTEEN’s upcoming 10th mini album FML surpasses over 2.18 million pre-orders

According to the album distributor on April 4th, the number of domestic and overseas pre-orders for SEVENTEEN’s 10th mini album 'FML', which will be released at 6 PM (2:30 PM IST) on April 24th, exceeded 2.18 million copies in just 3 days after the pre-sale started. This is a new record for SEVENTEEN’s album pre-orders.

SEVENTEEN’s first double title song since their debut, 'FML', includes 'F*ck My Life' and an unreleased double title song, as well as the unit songs 'Fire' (Hip Hop Team) and 'I Don't Understand'. A total of 6 songs are included, including ‘But I Luv U' (Performance Team), 'Dust' (Vocal Team) and the group song 'April Shower'. The album name 'FML' is an abbreviation of 'F*ck My Life', a slang term for lamenting or blaming oneself and pessimistic about life. However, rather than being endlessly buried in negative thoughts in a bad situation, SEVENTEEN plans to reinterpret 'FML' from a healthy perspective and sublimate it into an active and positive attitude. On April 3rd, SEVENTEEN posted the hidden version of the track list of their 10th mini album 'FML' on their official social media. While their first double title song since debut was predicted, attention is focused on another unidentified title song hidden in the clouds. Album producer Woozi, S.Coups, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, and Dino participated in writing lyrics or composing.

Attention is focusing on the new records that SEVENTEEN, the 'K-Pop absolute powerhouse', which is showing unstoppable growth by achieving a 'career high' with every album release, will achieve through this new release. Meanwhile, starting with the official photo on the 12th, SEVENTEEN will unveil various 'FML' promotional contents in turn, including ''F*ck My Life': Life in a minute', track list, highlight medley, and official music video teaser. Prior to the release of the album, they will also hold an offline event, ‘SEVENTEEN Street', where various experiences and exhibition programs will be operated in Seoul, from April 8th to the 16th.

