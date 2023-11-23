SEVENTEEN’s variety show Let’s Go Together Nana Tour gets a release date; find out

SEVENTEEN snagged an opportunity to participate in a variety show following their appearance on The Game Caterers 2, a YouTube program hosted by Na Young Suk. On September 8, the members were seen at Rome's airport, surrounded by cameras and microphones, as they were accompanied by The Game Caterers staff and Na PD. Now Let’s Go Together Nana Tour with SEVENTEEN finally got a release date.

Let’s Go Together Nana Tour with SEVENTEEN release date

After engaging in a game on The Game Caterers 2 set, SEVENTEEN found themselves granted their very own Youth Over Flowers series. Each member of the K-pop group, following the game's rules, penned their wishes in the hope that the production team would bring them to life. Luck was on their side as, out of 60 wish coupons, they remarkably drew the coveted SEVENTEEN's Youth Over Flowers coupon after just two attempts.

For those unfamiliar, Youth Over Flowers is a travel-oriented variety show where the cast members are pleasantly surprised with spontaneous vacations orchestrated by the production crew. Their show name was later leaked by Hoshi. In a live session during one of the JP concerts, he mentioned that they filmed for Nana Tour, quickly correcting himself by saying, "I mean with Na PD, then we shot our MV..."

Following the circulation of Hoshi's clip on social media, producer Na Young Seok took it upon himself to officially unveil the show's name. Playfully teasing the SEVENTEEN member, he remarked, "I'm sending it because it's later than Mr. Hoshi, it's a bit far away until the broadcast, but I'll leave it, please wait for me, hoho." This announcement was accompanied by the teaser poster "Let's go together on NANA TOUR with Seventeen."

Now the release date of Let’s Go Together Nana Tour with SEVENTEEN has finally got a release date which gives fans a fixed date to look out for. The variety show starring SEVENTEEN is confirmed to air on January 5th, 2024.

More about SEVENTEEN’s recent activities

On November 14, as reported by K-media, the 13-member K-pop group SEVENTEEN arrived in Paris to take part in the 13th edition of the UNESCO Youth Forum. Acting as youth representatives, they delivered a speech and a performance, underscoring the transformative influence of education and the importance of solidarity among young people in shaping a brighter future.

Building on their collaboration with PLEDIS Entertainment and KNCU, SEVENTEEN initiated the '#GoingTogether' campaign in August 2022, championing education and youth initiatives. Throughout the past year, various initiatives have been launched, including a donation campaign involving SEVENTEEN's fans, CARATs, on the International Day of Education last January.

