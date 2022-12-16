SEVENTEEN’s Vernon confirmed to make his solo debut with a mysterious poster

On December 16th, the agency Pledis Entertainment posted a teaser image on SEVENTEEN’s official social media handles and announced that Vernon's solo mixtape 'Black Eye' would be released at 9:30 AM IST on December 23rd.

The teaser image, which combines sensuous fonts and images, creates a hip atmosphere. Arousing curiosity about what the phrase 'TURN UP THE RADIO' means, expectations and interest were added to what Vernon would show with his first individual work, 'Black Eye'. Following 'Beg For You', which was released as a collaboration proposal by British singer-songwriter Charlie XCX in February, Vernon released 'Lekka', a song from Omega Sapien's EP album 'Wuga', in June. He is receiving a lot of love by constantly showing his image as an artist, such as participating in featuring.

SEVENTEEN's other achievements:

Chairman Bang Si Hyuk and SEVENTEEN received the 'Building K-ulture Bridges: Culture Ambassador Award' at the 'LA3C' festival held at The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, USA on December 9th. 'LA3C' is a festival hosted by Penske Media Corporation, which has representative American music media such as Billboard and Rolling Stone under its umbrella. SEVENTEEN said, "Over the course of several months this year, we held concerts in various places, including Seoul, the United States, Canada, Southeast Asia, and Japan, and interacted with fans. Regardless of culture or language, we felt with our whole bodies that we were united through music," they said.

SEVENTEEN and Bang Si Hyuk:

On the first day of this year's three-day festival, Chairman Bang Si Hyuk and SEVENTEEN jointly received the 'Culture Public Relations Ambassador Award' in recognition of their contribution to bridging cultural exchanges between Asia and the United States through K-pop. Meanwhile, 'Black Eye' will be released on December 23rd at 2:00 PM KST on famous US music sites such as iTunes, Spotify and Apple Music, as well as the global music platform SoundCloud.