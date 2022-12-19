SEVENTEEN’s Vernon is an enigma in the first set of concept teasers for upcoming solo debut

On December 19th, Pledis Entertainment posted two concept photos of Vernon's mixtape 'Black Eye' on SEVENTEEN's official social media handles. In the photo, Vernon radiated intense eyes with a red background behind.The bruised look around his eyes and the rough styling gave off a rebellious vibe.

Black Eye is a pop punk song that combines nonchalant vocals and upbeat band sounds.Vernon participated in writing and composing the lyrics, and the lyrics were honest and direct. Vernon's first mixtape 'Black Eye' will be released on the 23rd at 2PM KST (10:30 AM IST) on music sites such as iTunes, Spotify and Apple Music, as well as music platform SoundCloud. Meanwhile, at the suggestion of British singer-songwriter Charlie XCX, Vernon released 'Beg For You' in collaboration, and featured in Omega Sapien's EP album.

Chairman Bang Si Hyuk and SEVENTEEN received the 'Building K-ulture Bridges: Culture Ambassador Award' at the 'LA3C' festival held at The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, USA on December 9th. 'LA3C' is a festival hosted by Penske Media Corporation, which has representative American music media such as Billboard and Rolling Stone under its umbrella.

SEVENTEEN's achievements:

SEVENTEEN was included in TIME’s 2022 Best K-Pop Song and Album. TIME, which evaluated SEVENTEEN’s 4th regular album 'Face the Sun' as an 'artistic feat', praised being Sector 17' with 4 new songs added to 'Face the Sun' is even better. In particular, TIME said about the title song '_World' of 'SECTOR 17', that after everything was burned in the last song of 'Face the Sun', SEVENTEEN sings with a desire to create a new world, with disco elements. It is a warm and sunny track with added elements.

On the first day of this year's three-day festival, Chairman Bang Si Hyuk and SEVENTEEN jointly received the 'Culture Public Relations Ambassador Award' in recognition of their contribution to bridging cultural exchanges between Asia and the United States through K-pop.