SEVENTEEN's WONWOO and MINGYU's Bittersweet dominates iTunes Charts worldwide

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo and Mingyu's soulful ballad "Bittersweet (ft. Lee Hi)" is attracting attention globally.

SEVENTEEN has been taking the world by storm since their debut back in 2015 and as is common among K-Pop groups, this group not only comes together as one unit, but also has its own subgroups. Now, a new duo - Wonwoo and Mingyu - is emerging from the group and giving CARATs a dream come true with their brand new single Bittersweet ft. Lee Hi.

Bittersweet, released through various online music sites on May 28 at 6 pm KST, revealed its presence on various charts, captivating the hearts of listeners around the world. It ranked at #1 in 9 regions including Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, and among the Top 10 in a total of 25 regions on the iTunes Song Chart. The digital single also topped the iTunes K-Pop Chart in Indonesia and Malaysia, and recorded among the top 10 in a total of 14 regions. In addition, it settled at the top of the major domestic music charts, proving the power of the all-around duo Wonwoo and Minkyu.

The song Bittersweet expresses the conflict between the sweetness of newly-discovered love and the sting of friendship among a group of three longtime friends by tracing the delicate trails of emotion to the place where they cross. The dilemma to choose friendship or love is what the storyline is all about.

The ballad has soothing guitar riffs with the beautiful sound of bass. While Wonwoo and Mingyu are the rappers of SEVENTEEN, the two of them deep dive into this soulful genre beautifully. Combined with the unrivalled vocal timbre of artist Lee Hi, a sense of maturity is added to their masculine vocals. This combination of three beautiful voices is causing a stir among listeners globally.

While Wonwoo and Mingyu dropped their first digital single as a duo on May 28, their group SEVENTEEN is gearing up for the release of their eighth mini album Your Choice on June 18 at 6 pm KST.

What are your opinions on "Bittersweet"? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×