SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo and Stray Kids' Felix go head-to-head in all-black outfits; Who wore it better? VOTE

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo and Stray Kids' Felix are two of K-pop's most modern idols, and they went head-to-head in all-black outfits resulting in a fashion faceoff. Both artists were spotted wearing all-black outfits, but they served completely different vibes with their looks. Who wore it better?

Wonwoo's sleek and bold style

Wonwoo's all-black outfit was a sleek and sophisticated look that perfectly highlighted his model-like features. He wore a black blazer which had golden borders and embroidery detailing over a black shirt and paired it with black leather pants and shoes. The outfit was completed with subtle makeup and smoky eyes, adding a touch of boldness to his ensemble. Wonwoo's overall look was bold and stylish, perfectly fitting his elegant and refined personality.

Felix's edgy and cool aesthetic

Felix's all-black outfit was edgy and cool, reflecting his charismatic personality. He wore a black halter neck t-shirt which had two horizontal white straps running around, black leather loose cargo pants, and black ankle-length boots, completing the look with a black sleeveless leather jacket. The outfit was accessorized with a chain necklace and a black & silver bracelet, black leather armlets, and his hair was tied back to a half pony, adding an extra edge to the ensemble. Felix's overall look was cool and eye-catching, perfectly embodying his unique style.

Who slayed the all-black look?

Both Wonwoo and Felix rocked their all-black outfits in their own way, showcasing their individual styles and personalities. While Wonwoo's look was sleek and sophisticated, Felix's was edgy and cool. Ultimately, it's up to personal preference on who wore it better, but one thing is for sure: both idols are K-pop fashion icons in their own right. Vote for your personal favorite look.

