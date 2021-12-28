SEVENTEEN's Woozi is all set to debut his solo mixtape 'Ruby' on THIS date

SEVENTEEN's multi-hyphenated and talented singer, songwriter, producer, dancer and rapper Lee Ji Hoon aka Woozi is all set to release his first-ever solo mixtape 'Ruby' on January 3 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Woozi made this announcement with an accompanying teaser image, garnering an amazing response from global CARATs.

In the teaser image, the words 'Ruby' are embellished in sparkling red against a black background with the release date printed at the bottom. 'Ruby' is also the name of a gemstone and it would be interesting to see how Woozi co-relates that to his solo music.

You can check out the teaser below:

It is interesting to note that in his recent interview with 'Marie Claire' magazine, he said "I ultimately asked myself, 'What kind of music does the musician Woozi make?', and I made a mixtape which answers that question." It is no secret that Woozi is the leader of SEVENTEEN's vocal team and a multi-talented artist. He recently won the Best Producer award at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards. We are excited to see what unique musical colour will Woozi bring for his solo mixtape.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When SEVENTEEN’s Woozi opened up about exploring new concepts, solo career & more

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.