SEVENTEEN's Woozi looks chic as he shows off his duality in new concept photos for debut solo mixtape 'Ruby'

SEVENTEEN's Woozi gave the perfect year-end present to CARATs by announcing the release of his debut solo mixtape 'Ruby' on January 3 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) via online music streaming sites and SoundCloud. Woozi made this announcement with an accompanying teaser image, in which the word 'Ruby' is embellished in sparkling red against a black background with the release date printed at the bottom.

Now, in a fresh update, Woozi has unveiled the first set of concept photos for 'Ruby'. Showing off his stunning duality and captivating aura, Woozi looks chic in both the new concept photos. In the first concept photo, Woozi has his hair down as he donnes a stylish black leather jacket, holding a guitar in LED lights. In the second concept photo, Woozi looks handsome in a printed coat, as he displays his sharp fashion sense posing against a background pasted with pictures of models walking against the runway!

You can check out the teaser below:

Is Woozi playing a rockstar in 'Ruby'? or do the pictures lead us to a different story altogether? Woozi hopes to reveal his true musical prowess with the release of his debut solo mixtape 'Ruby' CARATs are aware of Woozi's brilliant musical talent. Besides being the leader of SEVENTEEN's vocal line, he is a pro at playing the guitar and piano and enjoys producing, composing and writing lyrics. In the past, Woozi has collaborated with EXO's Chanyeol, Ailee and Kanto as well. We cannot wait to listen to Woozi's debut mixtape.

