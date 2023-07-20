SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, NCT’s Chenle, LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae, TWICE’s Momo: 5 K-pop idols who are Scorpio

The eighth astrological sign in the zodiac, represented by the scorpion. Scorpios are known to be mysterious and secretive. They are fearless, bold and are always up to take the leadership position. Some are extremely social while others are pretty introverted. They have extreme personalities but they also maintain balance in various situations.

SEVENTEEN’s activities:

SEVENTEEN will hold the SEVENTEEN TOUR FOLLOW TO SEOUL on July 21st and 22nd. SEVENTEEN's show in Seoul comes after 13 months and it is the opening show of the visit. Different association schedules are booked, and event corners are set up outside the show corridor to provide fun things to see. The tour title contains the message that SEVENTEEN, who turned into the sun through last year's third tour BE THE SUN, is progressing to a more brilliant and more extensive spot, and that they will join as Carat and TEAM SVT in light of SEVENTEEN's novel positive qualities.

Here are the K-pop idols who are Scorpios:

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi:

Woozi is a vocalist and producer for SEVENTEEN. He is known to be a homebody as well as a tsundere (a Japanese term for someone who is cold on the outside and warm on the inside). He is hardworking and when it comes down to creating music, he is particular about everything, which allows the group to receive award-winning tracks.

NCT’s Chenle:

The talented vocalist of NCT DREAM, Chenle has been famous even pre-debut for his skills in music as well as coming from a wealthy family. As a person, he is bold and fearless, he doesn’t care for other people’s opinions but he is also protective of his members.

LE SSERAFIM’s Eunchae:

The maknae of the group, Eunchae, in the beginning, she was quiet and shy but over the months, fans got to know her as someone who is cheeky and naturally funny. She uses her age as a way to have fun with her members, which is hilarious to watch.

TWICE’s Momo and Jeongyeon:

Momo is the dancer and Jeongyeon is the vocalist of TWICE. Momo and Jeongyeon are a dynamic duo, they are even known as troublemakers by their members. They are bold and are always up for trying something new and are never afraid to be themselves.

