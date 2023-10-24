SEVENTEEN’s Woozi sings along to BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven; calls him ‘really cool’

Woozi from K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN recently gave fans a beautiful and adorable moment by singing and humming along to Jungkook's super hit pop song Seven and expressing his admiration for the outstanding BTS member. Fans were moved by this demonstration of respect and admiration between two K-pop stars.

Woozi's admiration for Jungkook

Woozi is seen in the video humming Jungkook's song while also expressing his adoration, noting that Jungkook is cool. Fans have reacted positively to this frank and sincere moment, highlighting the mutual love and affection between these outstanding performers. Both SEVENTEEN and BTS fans have expressed their excitement at this meeting on social media. They have expressed enthusiasm for the supportive and amicable environment generally associated with the K-pop industry.

Woozi's nice gesture to Jungkook by humming Seven and showing his admiration is a heartwarming illustration of the K-pop world's brotherhood and respect. These moments of connection and mutual admiration strike a chord with fans, reminding them of the genuine friendships forged in the profession. As K-pop continues to attract audiences worldwide, fans look forward to more touching connections and shared moments between their favorite singers.

Woozi's live session

Woozi's singing and humming to Jungkook's Seven from BTS' wide discography has gone viral on social media. This modest yet meaningful gesture tells much about K-pop singers' mutual regard and togetherness. Jungkook of BTS is known as the Golden Maknae for his remarkable voice and compositional abilities. Seven is one of several tracks that demonstrate his incredible musical talent.

Check out Seven music video

Meanwhile, on October 23, SEVENTEEN released their 11th mini-album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, which included the title track God of Music. The music video has gained much attention and is quickly becoming a fan favorite, adding to their impressive discography. After two smash superhit singles, Seven and 3D, BTS' Jungkook is preparing to make his solo debut with the album Golden. He has been sharing teaser visuals, and the track list is already available to heighten fans' anticipation of what this album has in store for them.

