SEVENTEEN's Youth Over Flowers: Fans react to group with Na PD at airport sans S.Coups, Mingyu's passport loss

SEVENTEEN members and producer Na Young Seok were spotted filming another exciting piece of content for fans. Fulfilling their wish to appear on the Youth Over Flowers show, the members of the K-pop boy group are expected to film in Rome. The leader S.Coups did not join the team for the show after the FOLLOW concert in Japan. Fans who were thrilled to see the clips of the members took to social media to express their excitement. Meanwhile, PLEDIS said they have no idea about the schedule of their artists.

SEVENTEEN and producer Na Young Seok in Rome

On September 8, the SEVENTEEN members were spotted at the airport gearing up for some fun content along with the producer Na Young Seok. Fans speculated this could be about the promised travel content called Youth Over Flowers with Na Young Seok. According to the management agency of the group, the company is not aware of the schedule and the filming of the show and requested to inquire with the broadcasting company and the production staff. However, the production staff are yet to give a response about this.

Mingyu lost his passport?

According to the fans at the airport, Mingyu lost his passport and the producer could not keep calm. A video captured their conversation where the producer asked Mingyu if he lost it to get more screen time. Fans can not help but laugh at this hilarious moment. What made this even more interesting was Na Young Seok asking fans to airdrop him the clips so he could use them in the final cut. The entire situation has raised the anticipation among fans as to what kind of content they will offer. Mingyu's passport was with someone and it was found within 10 minutes.

SEVENTEEN and Youth Over Flowers

Previously the group appeared on the variety show Game Caterers hosted by Producer Na Young Seok, They were asked to make a wish that the program production would fulfill. The FML singers luckily picked up the wish ticket made by Wonwoo and Dino to film the Youth Over Flowers show from 60 tickets. The largest scale of wish tickets was drawn within just two attempts. The producers and staff were caught off guard as this would have cost a huge amount, as this was about travelling internationally with thirteen members. However, they assured the group they would keep their promise.

