SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN comeback: SEVENTEEN unveils vibrant promotional schedule poster

On September 20, PLEDIS released the promotional schedule for SEVENTEEN’s 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. The poster shows various kinds of content that are having many fans excited. The first thing that is starting their promotion is called SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE @EVERYWHERE, which is on September 23 and 24. Not knowing what it means, it seems as though they have something exciting planned for the CARATs.

SEVENTEEN’s comeback SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN:

On 1st October, they have an event called SVTreaming day. On 2nd, they will be releasing a trailer for the comeback and then the second version of SEVENTEEN STREET, which is an exhibition that has everything about SEVENTEEN, will be conducted from October 4 to 9. The 9th will also release a track sampler for the title track from the mini album. Then from 11th to 13th, there will be three versions of concept photos that will also be released. October 16th and 18th is for the tracklist and highlight medley of the album. October 18th and 25th has been assigned for the Going SEVENTEEN special. Lastly, 21st and 22nd is for the MV teasers and the title MV as well as SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN release will be on October 23rd.

SEVENTEEN’s FOLLOW Tour:

On September 12th, PLEDIS posted on SEVENTEEN's social media handles, SEVENTEEN TOUR FOLLOW TO ASIA will be held in Bangkok, Thailand on December 23, Bulacan, Philippines on January 13, 2024, and in Macau on January 20-21. Through the SEVENTEEN FOLLOW TOUR, SEVENTEEN have been able to meet fans with 18 concerts in a sum of 9 cities. SEVENTEEN held fantastic opening concerts in Seoul on July 21st and 22nd, and effectively reported the beginning of the biggest Japanese Dome Tour since their debut at Tokyo Dome on September 6th and 7th. Currently, they are still in the Japanese leg of the tour and they have already done two concerts! The next concerts in Japan are in Saitama on November 23-24, Nagoya on November 30 and December 2-3, Osaka on December 7 and 9-10, and Fukuoka on December 16-17. With their new concerts, the fans are surprised that they got the time for their Korean comeback as well and are excited to see them on-screen again!

