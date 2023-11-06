SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 marking SEVENTEEN’s 4th Top 10 entry

Billboard's recent update on November 5 revealed the impressive debut of SEVENTEEN's latest mini album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, which secured the coveted second position on the renowned Top 200 Albums chart. This chart is a weekly reflection of the United States' music scene, showcasing the albums that have garnered the highest levels of popularity among American audiences. With this remarkable achievement, SEVENTEEN continues to solidify their status as global superstars.

SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN debut at Billboard 200

With SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, SEVENTEEN has marked their fourth entry on the Top 10 of Billboard 200 music charts. This exceptional feat follows their previous Billboard 200 successes, showcasing their ever-growing global appeal. SEVENTEEN has achieved remarkable success with their recent albums. In 2022, Face the Sun secured a spot in the top 10, reaching No. 7, followed by their repackaged album SECTOR 17 at No. 4 and the previous mini-album FML at No. 2.

Notably, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN made a significant impact, accumulating a total of 100,000 equivalent album units in the week ending on November 2. A substantial portion of these units, totaling 98,000, stemmed from physical album sales. This accomplishment continues to solidify SEVENTEEN's presence and success in the music industry.

Fans' reaction to SEVENTEEN’s achievement

As SEVENTEEN celebrates their fourth Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200, fans eagerly look forward to what's next for the group. SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN has set the bar high, and SEVENTEEN's trajectory points toward even greater success and artistic achievements. This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to the group's exceptional talent, the power of their music, and the unwavering support of their fans. As K-pop continues to make its mark on the global music scene, SEVENTEEN's success stands as a shining example of the genre's reach and influence.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN announces 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN; find release details inside