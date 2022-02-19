Severance Episode 1 Review: Adam Scott SHINES in compelling and deeply engaging psychological drama

Severance

Severance Cast: Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette

Severance Director: Ben Stiller

Severance Streaming Platform: AppleTV+

It's safe to say that the ordinary office worker's perspective on work has shifted dramatically in the last two years. With the advent of remote work, the custom of working from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in an office building is becoming less popular. Imagine logging in at your workplace and then being done with your day at once and all ready to go home. Isn't it fantastic? What person wouldn't desire that? That's the intriguing, though strangely menacing, concept of Severance, a new series that premiered today on Apple TV. If you're looking for a dismal workplace comedy that's also a frightening, paranoid thriller with a dash of body horror, you should certainly check out this clever puzzle box of a programme from writer/creator Dan Erickson and executive producer Ben Stiller.

A Kafkaesque nightmare, Severance takes place in a future where a firm named Lumon uses a process that implants a microchip into its workers' brains. Those employees, known as Innies, then have no recollection of what occurred during their workday, but their counterparts, known as Outies, have no knowledge of what they do for a living. Mark S. (Adam Scott) works in the Data Refiners department alongside Irving (John Turturro) and Dylan (Zach Cherry). Petey (Yul Vazquez), their previous boss, has left Lumon and has been replaced by Helly (Britt Lower). Helly's introduction to Lumon opens the door for us to understand more about the company's operations and why severance is even required. As the episodes go, the barrier between the workers' job and personal life blurs, as does the byzantine organisation for which they work.