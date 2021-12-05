Sex and the City showrunner opens up on Kim Cattrall aka Samantha's absence from And Just Like That

Sex and the City's executive producer and showrunner Michael Patrick King has reacted to how the team has planned on dealing with Kim Cattrall aka Samantha Jones' absence from the upcoming HBO Max sequel And Just Like That. During a recent interview with New York Times, via Indiewire, King has opened up on their plans for And Just Like That.

King declared that none of the characters, which we are hoping includes Kim Cattrall's Samantha, will be shown dead. “Nobody’s dead,” King said. “Nobody.” Chris Noth aka Mr Big was also rumoured to not be joining the new series, however, some of the pictures from the show have teased his appearance.

However, it seems like the makers are not planning to remove Samantha. While not much has been revealed as to how her character will be portrayed in the series, with King's recent interview, fans can take a sigh of relief as she wouldn't be declared as someone who has passed away.

In a previous interview, Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell had revealed that she didn't understand why the fandom couldn't imagine that Samantha wouldn't be there in the new series. “Honestly, I really don’t understand that kind of fandom where people are like, ‘Oh my God [Samantha’s gone],’ it’s so anathema to me...I don’t have that personality, so I don’t actually even understand it. I don’t understand why people are even interested in celebrities. It mystifies me.” she had said, via Indiewire.

And Just Like That is slated to release as a 10-episode series on the streaming platform HBO Max on December 9.

ALSO READ: And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker announces Sex and the City reboot to premiere in December 2021