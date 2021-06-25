Sex Education season 3: HERE’s when the Asa Butterfield starrer releases; Check out the first look PICS

The show will bring back the entire lead cast. Scroll further to see the premiere date and first look pictures.

The streaming giant has unveiled the first look at the mighty popular and awaited season 3 of Sex Education. Otis and the gang will be back with their shenanigans in the high school. The show will start streaming on September 17. With a slight change in the costumes, the cast has been displayed in the first look pictures wearing a uniform though until previous seasons they were wearing casual everyday clothes. The creator of the series is Laurie Nunn and it is produced by Eleven. Some of the other writers in the show include Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey, and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell.

The upcoming season is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. According to a report in the Deadline, the logline of the season reads, “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes, and much more of Madam Groff.”

The show has become a sensational hit in the last season with a massive fan following and excitement for the upcoming season. The lead cast of the show including Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, and Patricia Allison amongst others are returning for the season. The exciting latest season has added Jason Isaacs, Kirke, and Dua Saleh to the cast.

