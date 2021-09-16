Sex Education Season 3: Netflix DROPS new trailer, TEASES big changes in the new season; WATCH

Netflix have just dropped the final trailer for Sex Education season three ahead of tomorrow’s release and we couldn’t be more excited! Netflix announced the release of the riveting new trailer on social media this afternoon. “This term, everything changes. See you tomorrow, Moordale!” This last trailer offers fans a good idea of what season three has in store for them. It's both uplifting and heartbreaking, and it foreshadows a lot of dramatic and funny events to come.

The early season 3 trailers led us to think that the Maeve/Otis romance was doomed. But, at long last, Netflix has chosen to give us some reason to hope. According to the new trailer, Otis has regained his confidence – just enough to confront Maeve about the voicemail she never heard. When she asks what it says, Otis attempts to dismiss it entirely, and we go on to have a look about the next season.

However, relationship issues abound in Season 3. Maeve and Otis have drifted apart, and even Adam (Connor Swindells) and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), who are newly dating, have difficulties as Adam tries to disclose their connection to his mother. Despite the excitement of their season 2 reunion, Lily (Tanya Reynolds) and Ola (Patricia Allison) seem to be having a difficult time. In the case of Otis, it turns out that his mysterious lover might be the untouchable leader herself, Ruby (Mimi Keene).

Of course, long-time fans will be delighted to see all of their favorite characters return for season three, but there are also a number of new faces to be introduced this season.

