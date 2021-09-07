Sex Education Season 3 Trailer: Otis, Maeve & others are back in class for an exciting session; WATCH

Netflix has just released the official trailer for Sex Education’s third season and it is everything that we need and more! The streaming platform will launch the third season on September 17. The trailer begins with Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swift) being somewhat official, and Otis seems to be enjoying his life to the fullest.

The trailer then focuses on Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) discovering a bold new side of feminism, and the new headteacher Hope (Jemima Kirke) returns to Moordale, or at least tries to do so! Other characters including Jackson has a huge crush on someone and Maureen Groff (Samantha Spiro) is still her old caring self.

While the class is being taught how physical attraction can ruin their life, and that they are not special in any way whatsoever, the group of teenagers discover a lot more about themselves than they did in the previous two seasons. The trailer also shows some intense scenes where the class gets in an attack while travelling somewhere on a school bus. Maeve (Emma Mackey) and Aimee get into a heated argument, and later Aimee pleads to be her ‘old self’ again!

The new trailer shows that the group is focused on growing up and having new experiences with friends. As they grow ‘older’ and ‘stronger,’ they navigate through love, relationships, and friendships. “You should never give someone the power to humiliate you,” a voice in the trailer says. The friends stand by each other’s side saying that they are great, just the way they are.

Take a look at the trailer:

Sex Education Season 3 has new cast members including Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff, Dua Saleh, as Cal, who is a nonbinary student at Moordale, and Indra Ové, as Elsie’s foster mother Anna. The new season witnesses the return of important characters including Maeve, Otis, Aimee, Eric, Adam, Mimi, among others. The new season will be released on September 17.

