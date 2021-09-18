Sex Education Season 3: Twitterati hail Otis & Ruby; Compare Hope to Harry Potter’s Dolores Umbridge

With Netflix’s Sex Education releasing its third season, Twitterati has gone wild over the characters who have shined the most! Fans have been talking non-stop about the possibilities of Otis and Ruby being the endgame as the main couple, while some are absolutely devastated about Maeve’s complicated relationship with Otis.

With Maeve (Emma Mackey) being attracted to Isaac (George Robinson), the seasons boasts of many unexpected twists. To top that, Hope’s (Jemima Kirke) Dolores Umbridge mode didn’t quite sit well with the fans. Twitterati has started comparing the school head to Harry Potter’s Umbridge who has had her share of bad reviews for being a treacherous character, to say the least.

As the new season has finally been released, fans are starting to appreciate how Sex Education has always kept its promise to touch several important societal matters, including mental health struggles. The show has been one of the bests in portraying important topics in the healthiest ways ever. While some of the storylines didn’t get much attention, fans have especially loved discussing the Otis-Ruby angle, hailing both of them, and especially Ruby as the ultimate show stealers. The spotlight was definitely on them, for we got to witness a different side of Otis, thanks to Ruby, and Ruby too dealt with her own changes while trying to stay with her lover.

Some fans have been truly happy about the show not concentrating entirely on the Otis-Maeve angle, which after some point, as fans discussed, became absolutely boring. This season has also attracted fan’s attention to the comic timings of the characters, and how some of the characters have outshined others in terms of dialogues, acting and definitely, the plots.

With this, we take a look at some of the tweets from fans on Twitter:

#sexeducation I just want to say that they are an adorable couple and I really enjoy how Ruby changes for Otis. It shows us how different people really can be from a model which they show in front of community pic.twitter.com/7B2cNWrmAn — Apathetic//SEX EDUCATION S3 SPOILERS ALERT (@helenadeadX2) September 17, 2021

OK call me mad but

Otis & Ruby >> Otis & meave#sexeducation pic.twitter.com/rT4H1rNTrD — Abhinav (@baefikraa) September 17, 2021

Never thought I’d watch sex education season 3 and have positive thoughts about Isaac and Adam — Aksa (@anactualbunny) September 17, 2021

That opening scene in #SexEducation is wild! Otis? — (@1Edem_) September 17, 2021

So happy sex education is back, I will not binge. I want to savour the season — Dais (@OnlyNicoRobin) September 17, 2021

