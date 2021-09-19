Sex Education star Emma Mackey HINTS at exit from the show: I can't be 17 my whole life

One of Sex Education's most-loved stars, Emma Mackey may be ready to say goodbye to the show. The 25-year-old actress who famously plays Maeve Wiley in the show hinted that she may not return for another season. With the third season of the show premiering on Netflix on September 17, it is yet to be learnt if there will be a fourth season although as per Mackey's recent interaction with Hunger magazine, it seems she's done playing Maeve.

While talking about her experience of working on Sex Education and particularly around cast members, Asa Butterfield, Aimee Lou Wood, Ncuti Gatwa among others, Mackey stated that she has made "lifelong friends." Suggesting that she may not be interested to play Maeve anymore, Emma told Hunger magazine, "Sex Education is so momentous as a concept, as a show, and the cast are phenomenal. I genuinely care about them all a lot and I made lifelong friends. But the bittersweet nature of it is that I also can't be 17 my whole life."

The actress after her breakout role in Sex Education, also landed a film as she stars alongside a stellar cast of Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Letitia Wright, Rose Leslie, Annette Bening among others in Death on the Nile.

Another major project that will see Emma in a lead role includes the Emily Brontë biopic. The film is slated for a 2022 release and also stars Fionn Whitehead, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Alexandra Dowling among others.

As for Sex Education, the show is yet to announce its renewal for the fourth season. Only after the announcement, it will be confirmed if Mackey will be a part of it.

