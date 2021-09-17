Sex Education star Gillian Anderson shares BTS snaps to celebrate release of new season; SEE PICS

Following its release on Netflix on Friday, fans were finally able to view the much awaited third season of Sex Education. However, Gillian Anderson, who portrays sex therapist Dr Jean Milburn, thrilled fans by releasing behind-the-scenes photos from shooting to commemorate the show's return.

In one picture, the actress, 53, was seen smiling with Asa Butterfield, who portrays her onscreen son Otis, and Alistair Petrie (Mr Groff), while another captured a plate of cupcakes that were appropriately fashioned to appear like vaginas. Gillian's post also featured a picture of Sex Education actors Patricia Allison, who plays Otis' love interest Ola Nyman on the series, and Aimee Lou Woods, who plays Aimee Gibbs. However, the girls were dressed in school uniforms and were spotted on the set of Dr Jean's house, pulling faces and posing beside crude decorations hanging on the wall.

''Yonis for everyone! @sexeducation S3 out today,' Gillian captioned her picture, referring to the #YoniOfTheDay hashtag that originally trended when Sex Education's first season was launched. As per Daily Mail, Gillian began the amusing trend, in which she shares photos of odd daily items that resemble genitalia, after being inspired by her character's house and the 'erotic' stuff it contained.

Meanwhile, fans are now using the hashtag to share their own genitalia-inspired photos of odd items with Gillian on social media. 'On set, I would take pictures of stuff that was around Jean's house, because it’s pretty extraordinary. Just about every inch is covered by an erotic image of one kind or another.' Gillian told ELLE UK as per Daily Mail. However, she said that she had 'blocked her children' from her social media accounts so that she may joyfully post the X-rated images with her followers.

