The Sex Lives of College Girls: HBO Max UNVEILS first teaser for upcoming series; Announces release date

HBO Max has just released the first teaser for ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls.’ It also announced that the first two episodes of “The Sex Lives of College Girls” will be released on November 18th, followed by the following three episodes of the first season on November 25th, three more on December 2nd, and the last two on December 9th.

The teaser shows Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Reneé Rapp), and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), four college freshmen roommates, wake to the unwelcome sound of a phone alarm after a night of partying. Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble's "The Sex Lives of College Girls" follows four young women who are forced together as college roommates when they arrive for their freshman year at New England's elite Essex College. While they come from diverse backgrounds and are characterized as "a bundle of paradoxes and hormones," they will connect as they negotiate their new, independent lives on campus, in courses, and, of course, in relationships (or hookups).

Check out the teaser here:

However, other series regulars are Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams. According to Variety, Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble hired a majority of female writers for their staff, but those women came from “all different walks of life,” Noble noted, to get a diversity of perspectives into their characters.

Meanwhile, Kaling is well-known for her roles on The Office and The Mindy Project. She also developed the Netflix teen drama Never Have I Ever, which received a third season renewal in August.

