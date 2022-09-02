SEXY NUKIM: HallyuTalk reacts to the intriguing music video starring BTS’ RM and Balming Tiger

BTS is known to carefully pick the artists that they collaborate with and this time was no different. Choosing the fabulous collective of musically inclined people under the name of Balming Tiger, BTS member RM decided to work on a new collaboration.

Titled ‘SEXY NUKIM’ (섹시느낌) translating to ‘sexy feeling’, the heavily hip-hop influenced track dropped amidst much enthusiasm and excitement from the BTS ARMY. Marking their first time working together, Balming Tiger’s Omega Sapien, MC, Mudd the student, and Bj, who oined hands with the global icon RM, the single was released to fans on September 1.

The music video is a mindblowing creation of brain activity expressed through various perspectives and characters. The BTS member himself features in the video in a dashing entry on his bicycle, running over a fancy toy sports car and that scene is only the tip of the iceberg.

Check out team HallyuTalk’s reaction to the music video for ‘SEXY NUKIM’ below.

