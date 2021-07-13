SF9 achieves THIS astonishing milestone with ‘TURN OVER’

The group sold more than 140,000 copies of their new album, setting a new record for themselves. More details below.

SF9 is marching right ahead with their career, one firm step at a time.

The 9 member group has sold over 140,000 album copies of their ninth mini-album ‘TURN OVER’. Managing this feat right within the first week of the album release is a sure indication of the group’s rising fame worldwide. The numbers surpassed those of their previous release, 8th mini-album ‘9loryUS’ released one year ago, making this their personal best.

The group nearly doubled their first week sales as ‘9loryUS’ sold 73,000 copies. SF9 have increased their sales numbers with each release, showing constant growth as artists. The mini-album also ranked in the Top 3 of iTunes in ten regions, another first for the group. Owing to their rising popularity, the group also decided to renew their exclusive contracts with label FNC Entertainment and promised to continue to grow with each other.

Member Inseong recently went through a Covid-19 scare when fellow musical actor Che Ji Yeon tested positive for the virus and has since been quarantining. Rowoon was last seen in ‘She Would Never Know’ and is reviewing a lead role for the fantasy drama ‘Tomorrow’.

Member Chani will be starring in an upcoming movie ‘White Day’ alongside Park Yuna. He can also be seen in the current;y airing idol-life drama ‘Imitation’ along with fellow SF9 member Hwiyoung. Zuho has been confirmed as the lead role in the upcoming web drama 'Heartbeat Broadcast Accident’.

The group also appeared on the idol-group survival show ‘KINGDOM’ where they were able to show their charismatic selves beside 5 other idol groups.

We look forward to more successful activities from SF9.

Credits :FNC Entertainment

