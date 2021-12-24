SF9 announce new single 'Saviour' through UNIVERSE music & third solo concert 'Live Fantasy 3: IMPERFECT'

It is turning out to be a great day for FANTASYs, as SF9 took the fandom by surprise by making multiple announcements this week! SF9 will be holding their first in-person concert in approximately 2 years and 5 months titled, the group's third solo concert 'Live Fantasy #3: IMPERFECT', which will take place from January 21 to 23 for a total of 2 shows at Seoul's Olympic Hall.

Tickets for the concert go on sale beginning on December 29 for official Fanclub members, and on December 31 after 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) for the general public. Not just that, SF9 members are scheduled to release their new single 'Saviour' through the global fandom platform 'Universe' and will release on December 30. SF9 also unveiled the cover image and scheduler for 'Saviour' through the Universe app and official social media accounts.

In the group concept photo, SF9 members are all dressed in uniforms and exude strong, masculine charms, raising anticipation for their new track. According to the scheduler, SF9 will release another concept photo for 'Savior' on December 24, a concept trailer on December 26, and unveil their music video teaser on December 28. We cannot wait for more SF9 content!

