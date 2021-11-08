SF9 CONFIRMS new album release for THIS date with cryptic title track ‘Trauma’ poster

On November 8, SF9 confirmed their latest comeback ‘RUMINATION’ along with the title track ‘Trauma’ for November 22 and we can’t keep calm! A dark poster with Taeyang’s silhouette and the word ‘Trauma’ written with a red lipstick on the mirror can be seen which keeps the viewers curious as to what new concepts would they be pursuing.

SF9 members have also come under the limelight for their upcoming dramas and we are here for it! Dawon’s upcoming web drama ‘Part Time Melo’ dropped a teaser where we saw Dawon transform into Tak Seon Ho, who has a good appearance and happy-go-lucky personality. He is delicate and has a good memory, but he uses his smart brain to tease others.

Rowoon has also become a hot new actor with many dramas his way- the ongoing Netflix drama ‘The King’s Affection’, MBC’s ‘Tomorrow’ as Choi Jun Woong who becomes a ghost due to an error made by the grim reapers and he unexpectedly gets a job at the crisis management team at the most prominent company of grim reapers in the underworld. His job at the team involves taking special care of people with high risk of suicide and helping them want to continue living.

Jaeyoon has been cast in his first ever musical titled 'Founded'. The story contains the historical era of the fall of Goryeo, the founding of Joseon, and the political upheavals of important figures including Lee Sung Kye, Lee Bang Won, and Jung Mong Joo. Lee Bang Won, played by Jaeyoon, is a character who leads the founding of Joseon and later rules as King Taejong. He has a bold and cold personality due to his strong sense of leadership.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jin’s OST ‘Yours’ for ‘Jirisan’ grabs eyeballs all over the world topping multiple charts

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the album announcement? Let us know in the comments below.