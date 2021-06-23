SF9 continue with their mysterious messaging; Release album schedule in runic alphabets for TURN OVER

Check out the schedule for SF9's TURN OVER here!

One group that knows how to hype up their fans and take part in their promotions, undoubtedly, is SF9. From the start, the group has been posting coded messages announcing their comeback, making sure the excitement only escalates. They are now back with another cryptic message as they post the schedule for their comeback album ‘TURN OVER’, with title track ‘Tear Drop’. As per the contents released till now, the comeback album seems to be of a darker concept.

On June 23, SF9 dropped a schedule announcement for ‘TURN OVER’. The twist is that the schedule is entirely in runic alphabets - the language they’ve been using to communicate about the comeback since the first reveal. Fantasys (SF9’s fandom name) were quick to decipher the language and post it for fellow Fantasys to know the schedule. As per the schedule, there will be three concept photos, titled ‘S’, ‘F’ and ‘9’ versions. After the concept posters, tracklist, highlight medley, Tear Drop MV teaser, a tarot, and Tear Drop MV teaser 2 will be released.

Take a look at the cryptic Schedule for ‘TURN OVER’ here:

June 24, 2021: Jacket Poster S version

June 25, 2021: Jacket Poster F version

June 26, 2021: Jacket Poster 9 version

June 28, 2021: Track List Poster

June 29, 2021: Highlight Medley

June 30, 2021: Tear Drop MV Teaser 1

July 1, 2021: TURN OVER SF9 Tarot

July 3, 2021: Tear Drop MV Teaser 2

July 5, 2021: Album Release

Fantasys are also loving the album concept reveal of TURN OVER. The album has three versions, S, F and 9. Each version looks like a spell book right out of the Harry Potter universe, as they are in ash, white and silver, and light golden colour. They all have beautiful symbols drawn on them too.

The pre-orders for SF9's 9th mini-album TURN OVER have started already. The album will officially release on July 5, 2021.

