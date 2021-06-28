SF9 finally releases something that won’t make Fantasys rack their brains: Tracklist for TURN OVER

Check out the tracklist that is the only thing SF9 has released in simple English for fans, here.

K-Pop group SF9 has been having fun teasing their fandom about their thrilling comeback with cryptic tweets, concept posters and hidden meanings behind certain symbols. They are prepping up for their ninth mini-album titled TURN OVER, which will have a title track called ‘Tear Drop’. As Fantasys (SF9 fandom) has been hard at work deciphering hidden meanings and understanding the complex layers of each of the group’s updates, (even schedule), the group has finally dropped a tracklist in simple English language.

On June 28, the group released the tracklist poster, which states that TURN OVER will consist of six songs. TURN OVER has songs Tear Drop, Believer, Love Again, Off My Mind, Fanatic and Hey Hi Bye. The credits showcase the group members’ active participation in the comeback album. Zuho and Hwiyoung took part in songwriting of all the tracks whereas Youngbin did the same except for the song ‘Love Again.’ Along with them three, Chani also participated in song writing. He co-wrote the lyrics for ‘Believer’, ‘Off My Mind’ and ‘Fanatic’.

Take a look at the tracklist for SF9’s TURN OVER below:

Previously, the group released sensuous and intense concept photos of two versions. One, in which members sport a silk, shiny black suit against a leafless tree. And in another concept photo set, they are dressed in black embroidered suit which brings their charm out more.

SF9’s ninth mini-album TURN OVER is their first comeback after appearing on the reality show Kingdom: Legendary War and will be released on July 5, 2021.

Are you excited for SF9’s comeback? Tell us which song are you looking forward to the most in the comments below!

Credits :SF9 twitter

Share your comment ×