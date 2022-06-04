SF9 to make a 6-member comeback in July?

On June 4, a South Korean media outlet reported that boy group SF9 will be returning soon. Reportedly, the group will be coming back in July, joining the summer release line-up, but will be promoting the release as 6 members, instead of 9. Following the initial reports, the group’s agency reportedly confirmed the same with another South Korean media outlet, sharing, “It’s true that SF9 will be making a comeback as a six-member group in early July.”

The oldest two members of SF9, Youngbin and Inseong, are currently carrying out their mandatory military service duties, due to which it will not be possible for them to participate. Meanwhile, fellow SF9 member Rowoon will reportedly be unable to participate in the upcoming release and its promotions due to it overlapping with his existing drama schedules.

Due to this, only Jaeyoon, Dawon, Zuho, Taeyang, Hwiyoung, and Chani will reportedly be taking part in SF9’s comeback scheduled for next month, which is said to be suited for the summer mood.

Shortened from ‘Sensational Feeling 9’, SF9 is a boy group under FNC Entertainment. The group debuted in October 2016 with nine members, with their first single album, ‘Feeling Sensation’. In 2021, the group participated in Mnet’s ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’, which saw them competing alongside five other boy groups. In March 2022, first Inseong and then Youngbin enlisted in the military for their mandatory service.

SF9’s previous comeback was in November 2021, with their tenth mini album ‘RUMINATION’, along with its lead single, ‘Trauma’. If the group returns in July and makes a summer comeback, it will mark their first comeback in approximately eight months, though they released a digital single 'Saviour' through Universe in January 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

