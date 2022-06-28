SF9 make their 6 member comeback with 11th mini album ‘THE WAVE OF9’ on THIS date

On June 27, FNC Entertainment released a poster for SF9's upcoming 11th mini album ‘THE WAVE OF9’ with title track ‘SCREAM’ which will be released on July 13 on 6PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Previously, SF9 also unveiled an intriguing teaser video titled ‘Project OF9’ ahead of their comeback.

On June 24th, SF9's agency FNC Entertainment announced through SF9's official fan cafe, "We would like to express our gratitude to the fans who send us a lot of love for SF9 and provide information regarding member Rowoon's upcoming album activities." According to the agency, Rowoon had a hard time working through the tight schedule due to the drama shooting schedule during the long-running album production period. A representative from the agency said, "We had a deep discussion about finishing the drama on schedule and preparing for the next album in parallel.”

They added, "We ask for your understanding that we are unfortunately unable to participate in this album, which many fans have been looking forward to, and we ask for your generous support and interest in SF9's comeback and other activities." Rowoon recently appeared in MBC’s 'Extraordinary You', JTBC's 'She Would Never Know', and KBS 2TV's 'Tomorrow'.

SF9 is a South Korean boy band formed by FNC Entertainment and the company's first dance boy group. Consisting of nine members, the group debuted on October 5, 2016 with the release of their first single album, ‘Feeling Sensation’. On February 5, 2022, it was announced that Inseong will be enlisting for his mandatory military service on March 21, serving as part of the military band. On February 14, it was announced that Youngbin will also be enlisting for his mandatory military service on March 29, serving as an active-duty soldier in the 27th division of the army.

