SF9 makes fans dig deep into theories with their mysterious title poster for comeback TURN OVER

For fans, SF9 is synonymous with cryptic messages. Especially when announcing their comeback albums. The cryptic game has gone up a notch in this comeback release, as the group dropped a title poster for their upcoming 9th mini album TURN OVER, with the track titled ‘Tear Drop’ but with mystery surround it. The group’s last release was their July 2020 album called ‘9loryUS’. Fantasy (their fandom) now has another task on their hand - to figure out what the group’s latest tweet means.

On June 22, SF9 unveiled the title track’s name and release date with a cryptic title poster. The track is called ‘Tear Drop’ and we see three mysterious cards with the words GLORY, CHANCE and CHANGE written on them, with three runic alphabets. What’s more interesting is that the first card, ‘GLORY’ is upside down, whereas the others are in the proper position.

Check out the title poster below:

Since the post, Fantasys have taken to Twitter to decipher what the concept of TURN OVER could be. They’ve turned to Google to find out what the cards and the runes alphabets symbolize. Read some theories by fans below:

SF9 is a nine member group which debuted in 2016 under FNC Entertainment and is the company’s first dance boy group. Till date, they have released eight EPs, two single albums, and four studio albums (three out of which are Japanese). The group broke multiple sales and stream records with their album First Collection and the lead single ‘Good Guy’. They also recently appeared on Mnet’s reality show, Kingdom: Legendary War.

SF9’s ninth album TURN OVER is slated to release on July 5, 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

What do you think about the mysterious tweets? Tell us your theories in the comments below

