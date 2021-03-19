SF9 member and Extraordinary You star Rowoon CONFIRMED to appear in KBS' upcoming historical romance drama

Rowoon is booked and busy as his upcoming drama will be a historical romance!

SF9 member and heartthrob Rowoon, has been confirmed to be appearing in KBS's upcoming historical or 'sageuk' romance K-Drama titled, 'Love (戀慕)'! The cherry on top is the fact that, joining him on this drama will be the 'Do You Like Brahms' actress Park Eun Bin. Both the artists are incredibly loved by fans, both new and old, for their unique charms and fans are already anticipating a mind-blowing medieval romance from these two.

Based on an original manhwa or Korean comic of the same name, the plot of this drama will revolve around a princess who has to disguise herself as the crown Prince Lee Hwi forever following the passing away of her twin brother, the heir to the throne. Park Eun Bin will be playing this character who is so skilled at disguising herself as a Prince that she goes practically unidentified everywhere. Rowoon will be playing her royal tutor, a feisty and boastful scholar full of passion, Jung Ji Woon.

