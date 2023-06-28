SF9 member and Tomorrow star Rowoon reportedly cast as lead in upcoming historical drama Muddy Stream

On June 28, FNC Entertainment, the agency representing Rowoon, disclosed to a South Korean media outlet that one of their projects currently under consideration is the upcoming drama Muddy Stream. This is Chun Sung Il's second historical drama, and it follows the success of The Slave Hunters. In this epic historical drama, a man who started out as a gangster at Mapo Port on the Han River – the hub of Joseon's economy and logistics – becomes a legend of Joseon for his ways.

Rowoon’s upcoming drama:

SF9's Rowoon was given a role in the new Wednesday-Thursday drama Destined With You on JTBC which depicts the enticing romance between Jang Shin Yu (Rowoon), a lawyer who was a victim of the forbidden book, and Lee Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah), a civil servant at the Department of Greenery who obtained a book that was completely sealed 300 years ago. Rowoon plays the role of Jang Shin Yu, a brilliant lawyer. Jang Shin Yu is a man who is always in the spotlight and appears to be extremely friendly in any circumstance. But as the disease of unknown origin gets worse, he turns to Lee Hong Jo, who is said to be the owner of the wooden box that can lift the curse. He feels like he should take advantage of any opportunity to save the world and the people in it.

Rowoon:

Over the years, Rowoon slowly became popular for his visuals and towering presence but in Extraordinary You, he skyrocketed in popularity for his role as Haru, a sweet and soft-hearted high school student who does not have a beginning or an end in the world of a comic book. Soon, every other role he played just made him more loved. His role in The King’s Affection earned him awards too and for good reason. His last role was in Tomorrow, a fantasy drama that follows a team that tries to rescue people who decide to end their life. The drama was emotional and had a different story in every episode which talked about various topics like war veterans, eating disorders, comfort women, the life of an idol and more.

ALSO READ: King the Land and See You in My 19th Life achieve personal bests for 4th episodes, continue ratings battle

Advertisement