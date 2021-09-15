SF9 member Jaeyoon cast in his first ever musical titled 'Founded'

FANTASYs, we have some good news for you! SF9's Jaeyoon has been cast in his first-ever musical titled 'Founded'. On September 15 KST, FNC Entertainment stated that Jaeyoon has been cast for the role of Lee Bang Won. The musical 'Founded' follows the meaning of 'opening up a new country for the first time'.

The story contains the historical era of the fall of Goryeo, the founding of Joseon, and the political upheavals of important figures including Lee Sung Kye, Lee Bang Won, and Jung Mong Joo. Lee Bang Won, played by Jaeyoon, is a character who leads the founding of Joseon and later rules as King Taejong. He has a bold and cold personality due to his strong sense of leadership.

Jaeyoon has been widely recognized for his singing skills through various stage performances and programs. Jaeyoon, who is making his musical debut through 'Founded', stated that he is nervous and shaky but also excited since he is doing a musical for the first time. As it is a genre he has a lot of interest in, he will work hard and prepare well to portray the character to the best of his ability. He also revealed that he has been practising a lot to give back to FANTASYs who have been supporting him and waiting for him. He requested fans to look forward to it.

The musical 'Founded' starring Jaeyoon, will run with audiences until October 24 at the SH Art Hall. The second ticket reservation slot will begin on September 15 at 2 pm KST (10:30 am IST).

