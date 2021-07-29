SF9 members announce an online fan meeting titled 'Reply Fantasy' on THIS date

FANTASY, we have some good news for you! SF9 members will host an online fan meeting titled 'Reply Fantasy' on August 15 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). 'Reply Fantasy' is the first fan meeting to be held in about 8 months since the group's 3rd fan meeting 'Sunggu Workshop' in January. SF9 members released a retro-style computer graphics poster with 'Reply Fantasy' written in bold red and yellow font and other important details mentioned as well.

The group's previous fan meeting 'Sunggu Workshop' showcased a cool and contemporary office vibe and fans are eagerly anticipating 'Reply Fantasy' which foreshadows laughter, happiness and nostalgia, a much-needed thing in this ongoing pandemic! Also, the font for 'Reply Fantasy' looks similar to the popular Korean TV series 'Reply series', we wonder it's a mere coincidence or there is a meaning to it! Tickets for SF9's online fan meeting 'Reply Fantasy' can be reserved through KAVECON and olleh tv from July 30.

You can check out the poster below:

SF9 released their 9th mini-album 'TURN OVER' on July 5 and received a unanimously good response from fans across the globe. 'Tear Drop' is the title track of 'TURN OVER'. The lyrics express the beauty of tears shed through sadness. 'TURN OVER' did really well, setting the Initial Chodong sales record to twice that of the previous album and also climbed to the number 3 spot on the iTunes K-Pop album charts in 10 regions around the world.

