SF9 members are caught in a freeze frame in a fascinating new teaser for the upcoming comeback MV, Tear Drop

Easily one of the most underappreciated K-pop groups, SF9 has come a long way since their debut! The talented and charismatic nine-member boy group debuted on October 5, 2016, with the release of their first single album, Feeling Sensation and since have been winning fans' hearts with their incredible growth as artists and performers.

SF9 members have been teasing fans about their upcoming comeback with mysterious codes, cryptic tweets, concept posters and hidden meanings behind certain symbols for quite some time now. It was eventually revealed that the group is prepping for their ninth mini-album titled TURN OVER, which will have a title track called ‘Tear Drop’. After releasing some gorgeous sets of concept photos, solo pictures, posters and teasers, we have a new glimpse at the new title track, Tear Drop and how it looks visually and sonically.

In the new teaser video for Tear Drop, SF9 members are caught in moments where time seems to reverse until it goes forward. The members are caught in a visual freeze frame with dual concepts of 'light' and 'dark' with a Victorian Era style set up on one side and a dark and stylish vibe on the other side. It looks fascinating and we cannot wait!

You can watch the MV teaser video below:

SF9’s ninth mini-album TURN OVER is their first comeback after appearing on the reality show Kingdom: Legendary War and will be released on July 5, 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

