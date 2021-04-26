SF9 members drop a stunning practice video of them recreating The Boyz's song The Stealer

SF9 has dropped their amazing dance practice for The Stealer (The Scene). Watch the video below.

SF9 has dropped the much-awaited dance practice video of their re-interpretation of The Boyz' track The Stealer. For the unversed, the next chapter on Kingdom: Legendary War is titled Re: Born where competing groups are required to choose one song from their corresponding group's discography, interpret it in their own style and recreate a unique and exciting stage for the competition. The chapter is divided into 3 sets of performances with SF9, The Boyz and iKON members showcasing their performance in the previous episode.

On April 26 KST, SF9 members dropped a stunning dance practice video of them recreating The Boyz's song The Stealer. The practice video is as hard-hitting as the actual music video. SF9 members create a masterful stage with props, equipment and a decorative stage. The practice video has a lot of drama and theatrics, adding a decent amount of acting in their videos. The boys are wearing masks to keep themselves and others protected from COVID-19. Props like umbrellas and fake guns add gravitas to their dance practice performance.

You can watch the practice video below:

Meanwhile, SF9 members haven't been scoring so well despite their best efforts. The rankings have got their morale low. Fans have been showing an immense amount of support by consistently voting for them so that they don't rank at the bottom. But, we have faith that in the second half of the season, they will turn the tables and emerge better than ever.

