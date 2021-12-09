SF9 officially join 'Million Seller' club on Gaon with their latest EP 'Rumination'

FANTASYs, we have some great news for you! SF9 officially surpassed 1 million copies on Gaon! On Gaon's last update for the month of November, SF9 has accumulated more than one million copies sold in their entire discography.

The group's latest mini-album 'Rumination' debuted at number 7 on this month's Gaon update and sold over 179,000 copies, adding to their existing Gaon sales to their recently released album. This means SF9 have now joined the 'Million Seller' club! 'Rumination' is a prequel to their '9lory' storyline and reveals the past stories of the nine members who were scattered in the real world. The title track of 'Rumination' is 'Trauma,' which is composed by Daniel Kim and Takey, has a retro funk and soul groove and an intensified synth bass. The lyrics are written by Han Sung Ho, Youngbin, Zuho, and Hwiyoung and portrays the way SF9 will escape from their “trauma” and move forward into a new dimension, giving birth to a new storyline.

Not just that, 'Rumination' topped Gaon’s album chart for the week ending in December. The album includes 7 tracks - 'Trauma' (title track), 'Memory', 'Dreams', 'Gentleman', 'On and On', 'Scenario' and 'For Fantasy'. The album also includes a fan song that all the members helped write, titled 'For Fantasy.' (FANTASYs is SF9’s fandom name.) Congratulations to SF9!

