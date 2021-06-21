SF9 posts a cryptic tweet and a peculiar prologue video announcing comeback mini album TURN OVER

Check out all the details about SF9's comeback here!

Now’s the moment for Fantasys to shine! The nine-member group is making their comeback with a whole new array of cryptic teasers - something they are very well known for. The group achieved a breakthrough with their EP ‘Burning Sensation’ which landed Number 6 on Billboard World Albums Chart in February. Since then, they’ve been on the rise and even showed spectacular performances on Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War.

On June 21, 12 AM KST, the group posted a cryptic tweet with just two words. The words are written in Runes, a language that is reported to be used from 3rd to 16th or 17th century AD by Germanic languages before the adoption of Latin alphabets. As if the history and meaning behind the language chosen isn’t mysterious enough, the words mean - ‘Tear Drop’.

Check out the tweet below:

SF9 also posted a prologue, giving more details about their upcoming album. Titled ‘TURN OVER’, this will be the group’s 9th mini-album. The video opens to a snake slithering towards a big tree covered in white. The boys gaze at the tree and slowly, the tree turns back in black colour while we see a member freezing.

Check out the TURN OVER: Prologue below:

There has been no release dates or any other information released as of now. This 9th mini-album will be their first comeback after their appearance on the reality show. SF9’s last release was their mini-album titled ‘9loryUS’ in July 2020.

Credits :FNC Twitter

