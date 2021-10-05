SF9’s 5th Debut Anniversary: A deep dive into the unique group with multi faceted members

SF9 is a South Korean boy group formed by FNC Entertainment and the company's first dance boy group. Consisting of nine members, the group debuted on October 5, 2016 with the release of their first single album, ‘Feeling Sensation’. They’ve had a long journey with some mediocre success initially until their Korean studio album, First Collection, was released on January 7 with the lead single "Good Guy". They broke multiple sales, charts and music video records during this comeback, making this comeback their most successful yet. This included selling over 100,000 copies of their album, all songs charting on the Melon Real Time Chart, and their music video reaching over 40 million views. They also had their first music show win on M Countdown as well as on Music Bank, marking the day as extremely important for SF9 and FANTASY. Besides being amazing vocalists, dancers and visuals, the group also has some exceptional actors such as Rowoon, Chani, Hwiyoung, Dawon, Zuho, Inseong and Jaeyoon. Let’s take a look at the filmographies honed by these talented geniuses!

Rowoon, known for his towering height and sharp facial features, debuted as an actor in the KBS’ trilogy series ‘School 2017’ as a supporting role. He went on to work as a supporting actor in various dramas like ‘About Time’ as Lee Sung Kyung’s brother, ‘Where Stars Land’ as Chae Soo Bin’s best friend but his popularity sky-rocketed when he played ‘Haru’, his first lead role in the popular webtoon adapted drama ‘Extraordinary You’ alongside Lee Jae Wook and Kim Hye Yoon. Soon enough, he was the lead of the office romance series ‘She Would Never Know’ opposite Won Jin Ah and is currently gearing up for his role as a tutor to the Crown Prince in the historical series ‘The King’s Affection’ which is set to release on October 11.

Chani, the child actor-turned idol, began his career with the dramas like ‘Listen to My Heart’ (2011), ‘The Innocent Man’ (2012), ‘The Queen's Classroom’ (2013) and crime drama ‘Signal’ (2016). He became extremely popular in the highly rated television drama ‘Sky Castle’. Even though he wasn’t the main character, he managed to steal the spotlight with his excellent line delivery and beautiful emotions. Since then, he has acted/ made an appearance in popular dramas like ‘Once Again’, ‘True Beauty’, ‘Must You Go’ and ‘Imitation’. He is currently preparing to appear in many projects like ‘White Day’ and ‘Miracle’.

Inseong, the strong vocalist and performer has acted in two musicals: ‘Those Days’ with Girl’s Day’s Minah and Highlight Yangseob. ‘Those Days’ is an original Korean musical based around the songs of the beloved late singer Kim Kwang Seok. It is set in the security office of the Blue House, the residence of the South Korean president, and takes place over 20 years. He also acted alongside Kim Se Jeong in the Victorian themed musical ‘Red Book’ as a rookie lawyer who only knows how to be a gentleman.

Kim Young Kyun, better known by his stage name Hwiyoung, has also appeared in his fair share of dramas and web shows like ‘The Mermaid Prince: The Beginning’, ‘Replay: The Moment When It Starts Again’ and ‘Imitation’ as the member of the popular boy group ‘Shax’.

Jaeyoon is fairly new to the acting world as he recently debuted in a lead role in the web show ‘Love in Black Hole’ alongside another idol like Seola from WJSN which tells the story of a college student named Eun Ha, who one day receives an anonymous love letter through a supernatural portal - the white hole! He was also recently cast in his first musical ‘Founded’ which contains the historical era of the fall of Goryeo, the founding of Joseon, and the political upheavals of important figures. Lee Bang Won, played by Jaeyoon, is a character who leads the founding of Joseon and later rules as King Taejong. He has a bold and cold personality due to his strong sense of leadership.

Besides being a charming idol with an alluring deep voice and sweet personality, Zuho has also opened up his acting prowess to many roles as in 2021 alone, he has signed quite a few projects! Zuho had been cast in the upcoming web drama ‘Meal Kid’ (literal title). A coming-of-age drama about a food distribution startup, ‘Meal Kid’ will tell the story of a team of ‘hunters’ that travels all over the country looking for the best restaurants and ingredients. He has also been cast in the youthful series ‘Heartbeat Broadcasting Accident’ which is a fantasy office drama where Yoon Yi Seo, a young woman in her twenties, begins working at a live commerce platform. She will encounter challenges in both work and love, as she finds herself in the middle of a love struggle between her first love Cha Sun Woo (Zuho) and her longtime friend Kwon Hyuk.

Dawon is also incredibly new to the acting world but with his debut in ‘Doom At Your Service’ as Tak Seon Kyung, fans have already fallen for his cheeky, mischievous yet innocent personality and wished to see him in more work. Given his goofy personality off screen, he has the natural ability to own any character to perfection. He has also been cast as Tak Seon Ho, who has a good appearance and happy-go-lucky personality in the web drama 'Part-Time Melo'. Tak Seon Ho is delicate and has a good memory, but he uses his smart brain to tease others. 'Part-time melo' is a web drama that takes place in a restaurant where the people with the worst chemistry gather and become friends.

Seeing the many talented actors in the group, it’s no wonder how many achievements the group is on their way to own. With just 5 years over, each member has already established themselves in various sects of entertainment, we cannot wait to see their transformation as the years add on!

