SF9’s Chani joins Kim Hye Soo, Ok Ja Yeon and more in the upcoming historical drama ‘Umbrella’

SF9’s Chani will join tvN's new Saturday and Sunday drama ‘Umbrella’ which depicts the struggle of extreme heavy warfare to make princes who are troubled by the troubles of the royal family during the Joseon Dynasty. It is a 'faction historical drama' in the form of a black comedy dealing with the royal family education method of the Joseon Dynasty.

Chani takes on the role of Uiseong-gun in the drama. Uiseong-gun is more than Youngmin, he is a smart person. He has a beautiful appearance and is exceptional in martial arts. However, the strong one avoids them in moderation, and the weak ones crush or crush them. He considers the blood flowing through him noble. He is a person with clear standards for the class system. Although he is the son of a concubine, he believes he is noble because he inherits the blood of the king. He often clashes with Prince Seongnam .

A character who is the opposite of the character Chani has played with a good and sparse image. Chani's acting transformation is predicted. She also matches her acting breath, appearing as a mother and child with Jade Nature.

In addition, the reason why ‘Umbrella’ is attracting attention is because it is Kim Hye Soo's comeback work. Through the drama, Kim Hye-soo will act in her historical drama for the first time in about 20 years since 'Jang Hee Bin' in a drama. ‘Umbrella’ is scheduled to air in the second half of this year. The specific arrangement is undecided. tvN is adjusting the airing time in the fall.

