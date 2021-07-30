SF9’s Dawon and Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang cast as leads for new Seezn web drama? Find Out

According to a drama official on the 30th, SF9 Dawon will take on the role of Tak Seon-ho, who has a good appearance and happy-go-lucky personality in the web drama 'Part-Time Melo'. Tak Seon-ho is delicate and has a good memory, but he uses his smart brain to tease others. Lee Eun Sang will play the role of Kang Ha Won, the main character whose main weapon is playing with emotion. He may not have much knowledge but he sure knows how to woo the ladies! He is the youngest of the group and uses that to get anything he wants.

'Part-time melo' is a web drama that takes place in a restaurant where the people with the worst chemistry gather and become friends, such as 'A secretive girl who wants to ride off of others', 'A complete and absolute flirt', 'A girl with a lot of knowledge' and 'The youngest of the lot who is sensitive but knows how to toy with other people’s emotions'.

The web drama 'Part-time Melo' is the sequel to ‘Single & Ready to Mingle', which was popular with the ‘Sampo Generation’- the generation of young South Koreans that do not believe in courtship, marriage, or having kids. It is produced as a KT Seezn original and will be released on Seezn in the second half of 2021.

After the disbandment of X1, Lee Eun Sang went on to become a solo artist and released his first album in August 2020 called ‘Beautiful Scar’ and also appeared in the 2020 web drama ‘Let Me Off the Earth’. But his fans are super excited to see him in a new group under Brand New Music, who are scheduled to debut in 2021.

SF9 Dawon recently took on the role of Tak Seon-kyung in tvN's 'Doom At Your Service', which ended in May, and also finished SF9's ninth mini-album activity with the title track ‘Teardrop’. This will be his first web drama as a lead and we are excited to see the new character he will adorn!