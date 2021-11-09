SF9’s Dawon, Han Soo Ah and Lee Eun Sang’s drama ‘Part Time Melo’ unveils main poster

‘Part Time Melo’ is a about a part-time chemistry romance that takes place at a restaurant with the worst chemistry of people; a girl who's never dated before but wants to flirt, a spy guy who has to stop the flirting, a girl of natural science that lives on data and knowledge, a man of liberal arts who lives on emotions and others.

The released main poster shows five part-timers wearing uniforms and gathering at Sol & Pub. Part-timers are showing their own character traits with different facial expressions. First, Bus Seul Mi (Han Soo Ah), who is smiling brightly in the middle, is showing a cheerful personality with a bright expression, and Ki Seon Ho (Dawon), who winks with her chin clenched, is showing off her playful charm.

On the other hand, Choi Ji Seo (Min Soo Hwa), who has a chic expressionless expression, and Kang Ha Woon (Lee Eun Sang), who has a soft smile, show off their chemistry in contrast with each other. Ahn Do Yoon (Ha Jong Woo), who is smiling sweetly with his hand on Ki Seon Ho's shoulder, shows the side of a friendly character.

The excitement index increases as to what will happen at Sol & Pub, where five part-timers with unique and warm visuals gather. 'Part Time Melo' will be broadcast for the first time on YouTube's 'Jong TV' channel at 2:30 pm IST on November 24th, and pre-released on Seezn at 11 am on November 17th. Meanwhile, 'Part Time Melo' is a work that was selected and supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency as excellent broadcast video content.

